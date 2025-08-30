The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited are to establish a joint technical committee to strengthen governance in the extractive sector. Ahead of this, both organisations will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on data shari...

Ahead of this, both organisations will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on data sharing, capacity building, and compliance with the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Standards.

The decision was reached during a meeting in Abuja between NEITI’s Executive Secretary and the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd.