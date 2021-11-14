NDLEA intercepts cocaine, heroin consignments at Lagos seaport, MMIA, arrests others for drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted fresh consignments of cocaine and heroin weighing a total of 16.85 kilograms worth more than N4.9 billion on the black market at Apapa seaport and Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

The agency made the announcement of Sunday through it’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, adding that four people are currently being investigated for the 13.65kg Cocaine seized on board the MV Karteria, which arrived in Apapa from Santos, Brazil on November 7, just three weeks after another vessel, the MV Chayanee Naree, also from Santos, Brazil, was intercepted at the port.

No fewer than five people have been arrested in different parts of Lagos and Delta state in connection with the seizure of 3.200kg Heroin found on a passenger, Christian Osondu, at the MMIA’s E-Arrival hall on Friday, during the inward clearance of Air Peace flight passengers from South Africa.

A quick follow-up operation the next day led to the arrest of one Ude Onyeka Victor in the Mafoluku area of Oshodi, Lagos, according to the NDLEA spokesman.

During interrogation, one of the suspects, Ude Onyeka, admitted that his elder brother, Ikenna Ude, who lives in South Africa, had instructed him to collect the drug-filled bag and hand it over to another person who was supposed to arrive from Delta State.

A second follow-up operation on Saturday, November 6th, resulted in the arrest of Abanjo Innocent, who traveled to Lagos from Delta State to pick up the drug-laden bag near the Cele Bus stop in Okota. He also admitted to being hired by a South African named Oseki Chinedu to travel to Lagos and collect the bag before delivering it to Agbor Junction in Delta State.

On Sunday, November 7th, the third follow-up operation resulted in the arrest of Ihator Theophilus Isioma in Agbor Junction, Delta State.

NDLEA operatives in Bayelsa state arrested one Obeluo Emeka from Anambra West Local Government Area with 600 grams of Heroin on Saturday, November 13th.

The suspect, a Douala, Cameroon-based motor spare parts dealer, arrived in Yenagoa by waterway to waybill the substance to an undisclosed location in Lagos.

No less than four suspects were arrested and different quantities of cocaine, cannabis, tramadol and Methamphetamine were seized from them during weekend raids at Rumuokoro, Elelenwo and Omagwa/Elele communities in Rivers state. Those arrested include; Elizabeth Iniama; Sir King Emmanuel; Godgift King; and Amadi Bright

Meanwhile, a total of 18.51kg of assorted illicit drugs were recovered on Saturday 13th November when operatives raided a neighbourhood of Bayan Gari, and Sir Ahmadu Bello Way, Bauchi town, Bauchi state where two suspects; Mr. Gabriel Iwagbunan and Ms. Cecilia Ezena were arrested.

While 23-year-old Hadiza Ibrahim was arrested on Saturday 12th November along Okene-Lokoja highway with 54kg of cannabis, one Sunday Nnam a.k.a Idowu was nabbed same day in Emene area of Enugu with 45kg of the same substance. In the same vein, one Umar Muhammad was arrested with 25,700 capsules of Tramadol weighing 15.1kg in the Tudun Hatsi area of Gombe.

In Ogun state, following credible intelligence, two suspects; David Oduku, and Ifeanyi Raphael, were intercepted along Ore- Shagamu expressway with 364.98kg of cannabis being conveyed in a blue Toyota Sienna bus, while two suspects; Buhari Jamiu and Ajibola Jimoh were arrested in the early hours of Sunday 14th November with 189kg of cannabis at Olorunlagba, Bode Saadu area of Kwara state.

Reacting to the arrests, NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retired) commended the officers and men of Apapa port command and MMIA as well as their counterparts in Bayelsa, Rivers, Bauchi, Kogi, Enugu, Gombe, Ogun, and Kwara States for sustaining the maxim of offensive action against drug cartels in the country.

The NDLEA boss charged them, as well as their colleagues in other Commands, with remaining vigilant at all times.