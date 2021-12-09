NDLEA committed to increasing risk of drug trafficking in Nigeria – Marwa

Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), has reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to increasing the risk burden of drug and psychotropic substance trafficking in Nigeria.

Marwa gave the assurance on Wednesday, at a ceremony handing over a provisional detention facility to the NDLEA that had been equipped by the UK Border Force.

Gen. Marwa, who was represented at the event by Agency Secretary Mr. Shadrach Haruna, stated that the drug war is getting stronger by the day, particularly with the recent launch of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP 2021-2025), which was funded by the European Union and overseen by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

According to him, “the resources committed to the project clearly demonstrates the commitment of the United Kingdom to fostering international cooperation to fight the enduring problem of drug trafficking in Nigeria”.

He thanked the UK Border Force for the facility and promised that the Agency will make judicious use of it.

The UK Border Force has been rendering assistance to the Agency in the areas of training, mentoring, provision of detection technology and other key infrastructure.

The regional operations manager, (West Africa), Mr. Christopher Hawksfield who was represented by Ms. Marie Maxwell gave assurance that the UK government will continue to partner with Nigeria in the fight against illicit drug trafficking across the globe.

Gen. Marwa noted that the facility would improve the efficiency of officers and men of NDLEA at the airport and the well being of suspects before they are charged to court.

Among the facilities handed over are: a targeting office, an exhibit room, legal seat, two temporary detention facilities for male and female, computer sets as well as office equipment.

The Commander, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Command of NDLEA, Kabiru Sani Tsakuwa thanked the UK government and management of NDLEA for their support in making the Command’s work easier.

Present at the occasion were the NDLEA Director of Airport Operations, Mrs. Joyce Titus Awogbuyi; Coordinator, International Affairs, Mrs. Kennechi Nnoruka, representatives from Nigerian Customs Service, Immigration, DSS and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.