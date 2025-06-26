Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA Sokoto state Command, Iro Mohammed has called on major stakeholders, parents and other well meaning Nigerians in Sokoto to collaborate with the NDLEA to combat the upsurge in drug abused among residents in the state.

Addressing journalists shorty after a sensitization rally to make the United Nations international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, in Sokoto, Mr. Mohammed said parents, caregivers and authorities in schools and other relevant institutions need to be more vigilance and observance to check against substance abused among children under their care.

He said in the year under review, the command made seizure of over two tons of assorted drugs and other substances as well as arresting over ninety seven (97) suspected drug peddlers, with the command securing conviction of twenty two persons and rehabilitated over sixty three (63) clients counselled and reunited with their families.

He advised residents against stigmatizing abusers of drugs calling for assistance and help for them saying those under the influence of drugs are persons that need help and support from people around them to help them recovered from such regrettable habit.