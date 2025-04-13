The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 41-year-old Ndubuisi Udatu, a Malaysian returnee and ex-convict, with 2.7kg of methamphetamine concealed in music speakers.

Udatu was intercepted on 7th April at an Adamawa checkpoint while transporting the drugs via commercial bus for distribution in Yola, Mubi, and Cameroon.

The suspect admitted to resuming drug trafficking after serving a prison term in Malaysia for similar offences.

In a separate operation at the Nigeria-Cameroon border, NDLEA and Customs officials arrested 35-year-old Odoh Peter Ikechukwu with 395kg of assorted opioids, including fentanyl and morphine injections.

Other recent seizures include:

25,600 tramadol pills and 20 ATM cards found with a 27-year-old in Kano

8,960 tramadol pills intercepted in Abuja

124kg of cannabis recovered from a Lexus in Niger State

The agency also intensified anti-drug advocacy, conducting awareness campaigns in schools and communities nationwide.