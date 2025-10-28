Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigerian Army were attacked by suspected drug barons in Ukpuje, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, during a joint anti-narcotics operation. According to a statement by Mitchel Ofoyeju, the Edo State NDLEA Commander, th...

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigerian Army were attacked by suspected drug barons in Ukpuje, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, during a joint anti-narcotics operation.

According to a statement by Mitchel Ofoyeju, the Edo State NDLEA Commander, the ambush occurred in the early hours of October 27 as officers advanced to destroy cannabis plantations in the community.

“The officers came under intense gunfire from drug cultivators and traffickers as they advanced into Ukpuje,” Ofoyeju said.

He explained that the security team engaged the attackers briefly before executing a tactical withdrawal to avoid further confrontation.

“One of our officers sustained injuries after being struck by a sharp object during the confrontation but has since received medical attention and is now stable,” the NDLEA commander added.

Ofoyeju commended the bravery of the personnel involved and emphasized that the incident would not deter the agency from its mission.

“We are thankful that no life was lost. This incident will not discourage us from pursuing our mandate to cleanse Edo state of narcotics,” he stated.

He described the Ukpuje operation as part of an ongoing effort to dismantle large-scale cannabis cultivation and trafficking networks in Edo, which he identified as one of the nation’s major drug-producing regions.

“We will intensify operations in drug-prone zones like Ukpuje and ensure that those behind these criminal networks are brought to justice,” Ofoyeju affirmed.

The commander reiterated that the NDLEA will continue working closely with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to strengthen security and suppress drug-related crimes in the state.

He also appealed to local leaders and residents to cooperate with the agency by providing credible information that could lead to the arrest of offenders.

“Community cooperation is key. Together, we can build a safer, drug-free Edo state,” Ofoyeju said.