The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has criticised the disruption of its project commissioning in Calabar, Cross River State, describing the incident as politically motivated and rooted in mischief.

Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Barrister Chiedu Ebie, issued the condemnation on Wednesday in Bayelsa State during the inauguration of other completed projects by the Commission.

Ebie was reacting to claims by officials of the Cross River State Government that the Commission hijacked projects originally undertaken by the state.

He dismissed the allegations as “barefaced lies” aimed at misleading the public and discrediting the Commission’s efforts, warning political actors to steer clear of the NDDC in their attempts to score cheap political points.

“Last week, we were in Calabar to commission our state office and some roads in Calabar South and Calabar Municipality. It is unfortunate that despite the efforts put into these projects by both contractors and our staff, some individuals are spinning false narratives to tarnish our image,” he said.

Ebie emphasised that all projects executed by the Commission follow due process as required by law, noting that contracts are signed only after the proper procurement procedures, award letters, and Bills of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation (BEME) have been issued.

He questioned the logic behind the allegations, asking: “How can anyone claim there was no award letter? How then did the contractor go to site?”

“This is a new NDDC, and we are determined to make a difference. Leave politics out of our developmental efforts,” he added.

Last week, suspected agents of the Cross River State Government disrupted the commissioning of NDDC-executed road projects in Calabar, insisting the projects belonged to the state government.