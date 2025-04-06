The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC Bishop Stephen Adegbite and members of the Board of the Commission have condemned the recent attacks on communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau state by unidentified gunmen.

The Executive secretary in a statement signed by the head of media and Publicity Celestine Toruka said the commission is saddened by this development at a time when all hands are on deck to make sure that peace reigns in our communities.

He described the action of the unknown gunmen as dastardly and cowardly, especially now that the Christians are observing their Lenten season.

He commended the effort taken by the Federal government by directing the Management of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to quickly release and distribute relief materials to the affected communities.

Also commiserated with the Government of Plateau state and Governor Caleb Mutfwang for this uncanny and unfortunate incident.

Additionally, the NCPC boss urged the affected communities to cooperate with the authorities and security agencies by volunteering information to catch the perpetrators and secure the communities.

Security agencies were charged not to rest on their oars until the perpetrators were brought to justice.