The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) will commence the delayed Easter Pilgrimage exercise on September 14, 2025, in Owerri, Imo State capital. This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of NCPC, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, during his 57th birthday anniversary celebration organized by the management and staff of the Commission in Abuja.

Bishop Adegbite explained that the 2025 Easter Pilgrimage exercise was initially scheduled for earlier in the year but was suspended due to the crisis in the Middle East. Reflecting on his 37 years of service to God, he expressed gratitude for the Lord’s faithfulness.

The NCPC helmsman described the Commission as a family and pilgrimage as his passion. He thanked the management and staff for their love and camaraderie, assuring them that their problems are his problems and their joys are his joys. He also expressed optimism that Nigeria would soon overcome its current challenges and become great again.

Bishop Adegbite appreciated President Tinubu, whom he described as being on the right track, as well as the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and other national leaders.