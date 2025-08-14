The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) congratulates Mr. Idris Olorunnimbe, Chairman-designate of the Commission’s Board, alongside other distinguished designate-Board members, as well as the designate-members of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) Board, on their appointment by Pres...

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) congratulates Mr. Idris Olorunnimbe, Chairman-designate of the Commission’s Board, alongside other distinguished designate-Board members, as well as the designate-members of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) Board, on their appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This leadership team, as constituted by the President, comprises highly esteemed individuals of proven competence, with vast experience and impressive track records.

Their collective expertise is expected to steer the communications industry in the right direction, providing the impetus to further transform Nigeria’s digital economy.

They will bring to bear their wealth of knowledge, strategic insight, and strong governance to enhance the regulatory work of the Commission.

The NCC expresses its profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for these appointments and looks forward to working closely with its supervising Ministry and the Board to deliver on the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria’s digital economy.