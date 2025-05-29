The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC said the commission will continue to support innovation, promote research capabilities that will facilitate the growth of Nigeria digital economy in accordance to the global trends

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission Aminu Maida stated this in Sokoto during the commissioning of a newly completed ICT Park at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto where he said this is in line with the broader agenda of the commission to accelerate.

Represented by the commission’s Director of Special Duties, Shuaibu Swade who gave highlight of some of the features of the park stressing that the spaces are designed to serve as incubation centres for indigenous technology solutions, contribute to the socio-economic transformation of the nation in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.