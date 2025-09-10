The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Chris Najomo, has directed that no pilot should fly with an unruly passenger onboard....

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Chris Najomo, has directed that no pilot should fly with an unruly passenger onboard.

This was disclosed by the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, during the Authority’s first engagement with domestic airlines.

He explained that such passengers must either be removed with the help of security or have their disputes resolved before takeoff.

Mr Achimugu, however, cautioned that the directive does not give cabin crew the right to be rude or unprofessional toward passengers.

Also speaking at the meeting, NCAA’s Assistant General Manager of Consumer Protection, Ifueko Abdulmalik, faulted airlines for sudden cancellations and delays without proper notification, stressing that sanctions will be applied to defaulting operators.

The NCAA also announced plans to embark on a nationwide passenger awareness campaign to enlighten the public on their rights and responsibilities.

Airlines at the session included Air Peace, Rano Air, Green Africa, ValueJet, among others.