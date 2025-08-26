The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, has congratulated Stella Din Jacob on her appointment as the Executive Director, News, of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA)....

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, has congratulated Stella Din Jacob on her appointment as the Executive Director, News, of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

In a statement on Tuesday, the association described Din Jacob as a trailblazer in Nigeria’s media landscape who has consistently demonstrated excellence, integrity and innovation throughout her career.

“Your leadership at various levels brought balance and inclusivity into broadcast journalism, while championing the voices of women and advancing gender equity in the newsroom and beyond,” NAWOJ noted.

The group said her appointment was a recognition of her outstanding contributions to the journalism profession and a source of pride and inspiration to women journalists across the country.

NAWOJ FCT celebrated the milestone and wished her continued success as she assumes the new leadership role at the nation’s public broadcaster.