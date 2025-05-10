The National Communication Team, chaired by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has conducted a comprehensive review of its mid-term performance.

The review, which forms part of the team’s commitment to transparency and accountability in public communication, evaluated the effectiveness of its strategies in disseminating government policies, programmes, and achievements to the Nigerian public and the international community.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, the Minister expressed profound satisfaction with the growing synergy between key communication stakeholders within the government.

Idris commended the collaborative efforts between the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the heads of public information agencies, and presidential aides responsible for media, information, strategy, and communication.

He noted that this unity of purpose and coordination has significantly enhanced the quality, coherence, and reach of public messaging on the policies and achievements of the Tinubu Administration.

According to the Minister, the strengthened partnership has ensured that government communication is more strategic, evidence-based, and responsive to public concerns.

Idris also emphasized that the improved collaboration has contributed to building public trust and increasing awareness of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s impact across critical sectors such as the economy, infrastructure, health, education, social services among others.

The Minister encouraged stakeholders to deepen the cooperation, maintain high standards of professionalism, and continue to speak with one voice in promoting the Administration’s successes both nationally and internationally.

The National Communication Team going forward resolved to intensify efforts in showcasing the achievements of the Tinubu Administration in sectors such as rural economy, infrastructure development, agriculture, and the ongoing fight against insecurity among others.

The team noted that these areas reflect tangible improvements in the lives of citizens and are central to the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

To complement this effort, the Minister urged the Team to fine-tune its strategy towards the continuation of town hall meetings across the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the town hall meetings would serve as platforms for direct interaction between government representatives and the public, thereby fostering transparency, trust, and participatory governance.

Through the expanded outreach, the National Communication Team reaffirms its commitment to building an inclusive national conversation that underscores the impact of government efforts while promoting civic participation and national unity.

The meeting was attended by the Directors General of NTÀ, Comrade Abdulhamid Dembos; FRCN, Dr. Mohammed Bulama, National Orientation Agency, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, VON, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, ARCON, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council, Dr. Dili Ezegha, Managing Director News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Ali M. Ali, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga and the Special Adviser to the President Media and Public Communication, Mr. Sunday Dare.

Others are Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Mr. Daniel Bwala, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media, Mr. Otega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Strategic Communication, Linda Akhigbe and the Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Ali Audu.