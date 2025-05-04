The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has destroyed more than 1,000 illegal mining sites across the country in the past year.

The Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, disclosed this during a visit to Jigawa State as part of an operational tour.

He said a special task force launched by the Corps has helped raise Nigeria’s revenue from solid minerals from 3 billion to over 6.9 billion naira in one year.

Dr Audi has directed all mining marshals under the Corps to arrest offenders, prosecute them, and shut down any illegal site in operation.

He said the visit to Jigawa is aimed at assessing operations on the ground, improving inter-agency collaboration, and strengthening local security architecture.

In his response, Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi welcomed the visit, saying national assets remain vulnerable without coordinated protection.

He called for stronger synergy among security agencies and pledged his government’s continued support to NSCDC efforts in safeguarding lives and property.

Governor Namadi expressed hope that the presence of the Corps’ leadership would boost morale and improve local enforcement efforts.