The National Assembly is wearing a new look ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s visit on Nigeria’s Democracy Day, June 12.

President Tinubu is scheduled to address a special joint session of the National Assembly to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day.

The joint session represents a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

It also underscores the critical role of the National Assembly in safeguarding democratic values, fostering accountability, and advancing national development over the past twenty-six years of unbroken civil rule.