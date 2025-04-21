The National Assembly has announced a one-week extension of its break from April 29 to May 6, 2025.



This is contained in a statement by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana.

Mr. Ogunlana says the extension will allow members of the two chambers of the National Assembly the opportunity to participate in the Workers’ Day ceremony and attend to other engagements in their constituencies.

The federal lawmakers went on break on the 27th of March to mark the end of Ramadan and Easter celebrations.