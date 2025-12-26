The National Assembly has announced that it is conducting an internal review of the legislative processes surrounding four recently enacted tax laws, following public commentary on their passage and publication....

The National Assembly has announced that it is conducting an internal review of the legislative processes surrounding four recently enacted tax laws, following public commentary on their passage and publication.

The laws in question are the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025, the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2025, and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act 2025.

In a statement, the Management of the National Assembly said the review would examine issues raised over harmonisation of versions passed by both chambers, presidential assent, and the Acts published in the Official Gazette.

It said the exercise is being handled strictly within its constitutional and statutory mandate, and is guided by the Constitution, the Acts Authentication Act, the Standing Orders of both chambers, and established parliamentary practice.

As part of the process, the Leadership has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to work with relevant agencies to ensure publication of the Acts in the Official Gazette and to issue certified true copies of assented Acts on request.

The National Assembly stressed that the administrative action is aimed solely at authenticating the legislative record, and does not imply any defect in the powers or actions of either chamber or any other arm of government.

It reaffirmed its commitment to constitutionalism, separation of powers and due process, adding that any procedural refinements identified would be addressed in line with the law and parliamentary conventions.

Members of the public were urged to refrain from speculation while the institution completes its processes, with leadership assuring continued transparency and accountability.