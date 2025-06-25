The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), a leading global Islamic organisation, has congratulated the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a goodwill message on behalf of the society’s global network, NASFAT President, Alhaji Ayodeji AbdulWahid AbdulRauf, lauded the Governor’s achievements in governance, describing him as a visionary leader who embodies humility, resilience, and a deep commitment to development.

He commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and his efforts in promoting interfaith harmony and responsible governance. “He has shown exceptional capacity in forging partnerships that uplift citizens and bridge social divides,” AbdulRauf said.

The NASFAT President also acknowledged the Governor’s recognition of faith-based organisations as critical partners in community development, pledging the society’s continued support for policies that promote social equity, youth empowerment, and spiritual growth.

In his own message, the Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Maroofdeen AbdulAzeez Onike, offered prayers for Sanwo-Olu, asking Allah to grant him wisdom, good health, and continued divine guidance.

Imam Onike also expressed gratitude for the Governor’s inclusive leadership, especially for appointing him to the Lagos State Palliative Advisory Committee—an act he said reflects Sanwo-Olu’s appreciation of the role of religious leaders in societal progress.

As the Governor marks his diamond jubilee, NASFAT joined millions across the country in celebrating his legacy of accountability, compassion, and inclusive governance.

The message was signed by NASFAT’s National Public Relations Secretary, Alhaji Shamsideen Owolabi Oseni.