Margaret Elayo, the State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, led ministry officials and security personnel to seal off the market on Tuesday, Vanguard reports.

Elayo explained that the action followed repeated warnings to traders to maintain hygiene and clean the market, which were largely ignored. She stated, “The market would remain closed until the traders’ leadership mobilises members to clean and sanitise the premises to make it fit for business operations.”

While some traders expressed disappointment over the shutdown, they pledged to cooperate with authorities to restore cleanliness in the market.

At the time of the closure, all market entrances were locked, with security officers and environmental sanitation personnel stationed at the gates to ensure compliance.

Observers have noted that poor hygiene and unsanitary conditions persist across markets in the state, calling for urgent interventions to prevent public health risks.

This action follows a similar move in October by the Lagos State Government, which indefinitely shut down Itedo Market in Lekki over repeated environmental violations and illegal roadside trading, during which five people were arrested.