The State Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress in Nasarawa State has passed a vote of confidence on the party’s State Chairman, Aliyu Bello.

This endorsement follows an attempt by some executives from Gayam Ward in Lafia Local Government Area — the chairman’s own ward, to suspend him.

The APC State Executive Council described the suspension notice as baseless and unfounded, insisting the ward executives lacked the required quorum.

According to the Council, Gayam Ward has 27 executive members, but only 12 signed the suspension letter.

The Council has recommended a thorough investigation to identify those behind the move, including their sponsors, and to apply disciplinary measures as necessary.