The National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has directed its members to suspend the programming of petroleum tankers at the Dangote Refinery loading depots in protest against a N12,500 e-call-up charge imposed by the Lagos State Government for trucks using the Lekki-Epe corridor.

The suspension, effective from Monday, 16 June 2025, could lead to a scarcity of petroleum products within 24 to 48 hours if the dispute is not promptly resolved.

NARTO, in a memo dated 14 June and signed by President Yusuf Lawal Othman, condemned the fee — implemented in collaboration with Call-up Technologies Ltd — and advocated for a reduced rate of N2,500 per truck, arguing the current amount disregards economic realities.

“Despite our continued effort and engagement, we have not reached a consensus with the relevant authorities on our proposed N2,500 per truck charge, which we believe is more equitable and reflective of the current economic climate,” the memo read.

The association called on members to remain united and vigilant while negotiations with the state government continue.

In an interview, Othman explained N2,500 was not a rigid demand and that NARTO remained willing to negotiate a reasonable fee. “We support the e-call-up and we support orderliness, but the amount being charged is what we do not agree with. We are trying to see if it can be reviewed. We are following all necessary procedures to avoid a shutdown of operations.”