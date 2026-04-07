The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its planned nationwide indefinite strike, granting the Federal Government a two-week ultimatum to address lingering welfare issues affecting resident doctors across the country.

The decision followed an emergency meeting of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) held virtually on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, where members reviewed recent developments after initially declaring a total, indefinite and comprehensive strike over the reversal of the implementation of the reviewed Professional Allowance Table (PAT) and other unresolved concerns.

NARD said its action was influenced by high-level interventions from key government officials, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, as well as the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Coordinating Minister of Finance, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services.

The association noted that while these engagements signalled a willingness by the government to resolve the dispute, several critical issues remain outstanding, particularly the delayed payment of promotion arrears, salary arrears, the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), and the backlog of 19 months’ professional allowance arrears owed to resident doctors.

It also expressed concern over the Federal Government’s decision to halt the implementation of the reviewed PAT, which had earlier triggered widespread dissatisfaction among its members and raised fears of disruption to healthcare services nationwide.

Despite these unresolved issues, NARD said it opted to suspend the strike as a demonstration of goodwill and commitment to ongoing dialogue, while giving the government a two-week window to take concrete, measurable and verifiable steps to meet its demands.

The association insisted on the immediate reversal of the decision affecting the PAT, payment of all outstanding arrears, prompt disbursement of the MRTF, and full settlement of the accumulated professional allowance backlog.

It warned that it would reconvene at the expiration of the ultimatum to assess the level of compliance and determine its next course of action, adding that failure by the government to meet its demands within the stipulated timeframe would result in the resumption of the suspended strike without further notice.

NARD also called on its members nationwide to remain calm, united and resolute, while urging the Federal Government to act swiftly to prevent a potential crisis in the health sector.

The association further appreciated the interventions of the Vice President and other stakeholders, expressing hope that their involvement would lead to the timely resolution of the dispute and help sustain healthcare delivery across the country.