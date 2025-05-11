The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued and repatriated 78 Nigerian victims of human trafficking from Côte d’Ivoire, with a pledge to intensify the manhunt for their traffickers.

The rescued victims (75 women, 3 babies, and 2 men) arrived in Lagos via Air Peace at 10:45 pm on Saturday.

Many showed signs of severe exploitation, malnutrition, and trauma; at least four underage girls were pregnant.

The operation followed intervention by NAPTIP and partners after social media influencer VeryDarkMan (Vincent Otse) highlighted their plight.

Two high-profile suspects were earlier arrested in Abuja and are facing prosecution.

DG Dr. Binta Adamu Bello vowed to dismantle trafficking networks: “To the traffickers: Nigeria will never relent in pursuing justice. We have arrested some, and we will get the rest.”

Victims will undergo medical checks, counselling, and skills training for rehabilitation.

CEO Allen Onyema provided free evacuation and medical care, calling it a duty to help victims rebuild their lives.

One survivor, Clara (pseudonym), described horrific exploitation in Abidjan but expressed gratitude for the rescue:

“I saw hell… but NAPTIP and Air Peace gave me hope again.”

A Manhunt has been launched for the traffickers while NAPTIP profiles victims for legal action.

The Agency however urges public vigilance against deceptive job offers abroad.