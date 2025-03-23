Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have rescued seven suspected victims of human trafficking following a raid on a well-known hotel in Zamaru, near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The victims were reportedly being prepared for illegal migration to Baghdad, Iraq, where they were likely to face exploitation.

The operation, which was carried out based on credible intelligence from concerned stakeholders, also led to the arrest of the hotel manager.

Reports indicated that unusual movements of young women and unfamiliar individuals around the hotel had raised suspicions, prompting NAPTIP to launch an investigation.

Preliminary profiling of the victims revealed that six had been recruited from Lagos, while one was from Delta State.

Like many before them, they were lured with false promises of lucrative caregiving jobs in Iraq, only to be unknowingly handed over to traffickers.

One of the victims, visibly distressed, recounted her ordeal: “They told me I would work as a housemaid in Baghdad and earn a good salary. I believed them because I thought Baghdad was in another country. They never told me I was going to Iraq.”

Responding to the incident, NAPTIP’s Director-General, Binta Adamu Bello, condemned the role of service providers who facilitate human trafficking.

She warned that the agency would invoke the full force of the law against those involved in harbouring and transporting trafficking victims.

Represented by the Director of Research and Programme Development, Mr. Josiah Emerole, the Director-General stated:

“It is deeply troubling that some service providers in the country are complicit in the recruitment, transportation, and harbouring of trafficking victims. This hotel is believed to be a known transit point for victims being smuggled to notorious destinations. The manager is currently in custody, and we are intensifying efforts to track down other members of the trafficking syndicate, including their collaborators in Iraq.”

She further revealed that traffickers often coach victims on how to evade arrest, including methods to disguise themselves and mislead law enforcement officials at airports.

In recent months, NAPTIP has intercepted over 60 suspected trafficking victims at the Abuja airport, preventing them from being smuggled to conflict-ridden countries in the Middle East.

The agency has reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling human trafficking networks and ensuring that all those involved face prosecution.

The raid underscores NAPTIP’s ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable individuals from falling prey to exploitation.

Authorities have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help curb this illicit trade.