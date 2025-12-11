The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has held its national convention and elected new executive members that will pilot the affairs of the association for the next one year. The convention which took place at the Ogun State Secretariat of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Abeo...

The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has held its national convention and elected new executive members that will pilot the affairs of the association for the next one year.

The convention which took place at the Ogun State Secretariat of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Abeokuta, drew delegates from different tertiary institutions across the country and had the National Vice President, Inter Campus and Gender Affairs of NANS, Akinbodunse Felicia as well as other relevant stakeholders as observers

At the end of the election, Olubodun Olalekan from Ondo State University of Science and Technology, emerged the new national president of the association

He polled 73 votes to defeat Dare Ogunbanwo from the Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan, who polled 21 votes.

Announcing the results of the election, the Convention Chairman and Returning Officer for the election, Ogunrombi Gbemileke, explained that a total of 96 delegates were accredited from various institutions of learning in the country, adding the process was unanimously verified and accepted by all Central Planning Committee members.

Other newly elected executive members of the body according to the electoral committee Chairman include Musari Wale from the Ogun State Co-operative College as Vice President 1; Hassan Olamilekan from Sikiru Adetona College of Science and Technology, Omu Ijebu as Vice President 2; Adesanya Peter from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye as General Secretary and Arikewuyo Feranmi from Federal University of Technology Akure as Public Relations Officer.

Others are Oseni Oluwaseun from Tai Solarin Federal University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, who emerged as the Assistant General Secretary 1; Akinsanya Ibrahim from Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti as Assistant General Secretary 2, Ogunsan Joshua from Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) as Senate President and Ige Jide from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye who emerged as the Clerk.

In his acceptance speech, the new NAOSS national president, Olubodun Olamilekan promised to work for the unity of the association, adding that his administration will resist any attempt to destabilize the association or divide students along political lines.

While reiterating his commitment to good governance and welfare of members, he declared that the new leadership would ensure students’ rights, support educational reforms and foster peace among members.

He called on the Ogun State Government to make bursary awards for all indigenous students a priority and to establish scholarship schemes for deserving NAOSS members.

He also promised that NAOSS will remain a strong, united, and independent voice for all Ogun indigenous under his watch.