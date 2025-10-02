As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek a second term in office in 2027. Governor Namadi appealed while touring ongoing projects in the state to mark the anniversary. He said residents of Jigawa had alrea...

As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek a second term in office in 2027.

Governor Namadi appealed while touring ongoing projects in the state to mark the anniversary.

He said residents of Jigawa had already endorsed the president, pointing to his economic reforms and development initiatives.

“Mr President should be assured that Jigawa is for him. Our people have already endorsed him for another term, because they are feeling the impact of his reforms. We believe this is in the best interest of Nigeria,” he said.

The governor claimed Jigawa’s more than two million votes were “intact” for Mr Tinubu, adding that the state was fully behind the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also said his own 12-point agenda was in line with the federal government’s priorities, particularly in agriculture, food security and economic growth.

During the inspection, Governor Namadi visited several projects, including mass housing units in Birnin Kudu, the expansion of Garu Road in Dutse, a modern skills acquisition centre in Limawa, and a renewable energy conversion facility.

He said true independence should be marked by policies and projects that directly improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

He added that Youth empowerment and employment remain central to his administration’s agenda, with plans underway to partner with the Dangote Group on job creation.

Governor Namadi insisted that Nigeria has come of age at 65, and leaders must now focus on consolidating progress for a more secure and prosperous future.

TVC previously reported that thousands of residents in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State have publicly endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi’s bid for a second term in the 2027 general elections..

The endorsement came during a Citizens’ Engagement Programme attended by Governor Umar Namadi, where a massive crowd gathered in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.