Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has advised political leaders to prioritise investment in education and healthcare instead of spending public funds on flyovers and road beautification....

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has advised political leaders to prioritise investment in education and healthcare instead of spending public funds on flyovers and road beautification.

The governor made the remark in Dutse while receiving the Most Outstanding Education-Friendly Governor of the Decade award from the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, HAFED POLY Chapter.

He said many leaders ignore social services because they lack physical visibility, but warned that such an approach undermines real development.

Namadi restated his commitment to education, revealing that ₦15 billion has been approved to revitalise the basic education sector.

He said the state has replaced political appointees in governing councils with qualified academic professionals to strengthen institutional leadership.

Meanwhile, the governor also hosted the management of the Federal University of Technology, Babura, where he pledged full support for technical and vocational education.

The state is currently building residential houses near the university and plans to provide access roads and official vehicles.

He added that ₦20 billion has been approved to upgrade the College of Vocational and Technical Education, while ₦25 billion has been invested across seven tertiary institutions in the state.

With over ₦40 billion in total education investments, Jigawa is positioning human capital at the core of its development strategy.