Governor Malam Umar Namadi has restated his administration’s dogged commitment to youth empowerment, national unity, and sustainable development during events marking the 2025 International Youth Day in Dutse.

Speaking first at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Fanisau, the governor welcomed corps members to the state, assuring them of safety and support throughout their service year.

“As I said, Jigawa State is a land of peace and great opportunities, for which I urge you all to feel relaxed, enjoy the serene atmosphere of our dear state, and explore the lifelong opportunities it offers. Wherever you may be posted for your primary assignment, you will be part and parcel of the community, and I assure you that your time here will be safe and very rewarding.”

The governor disclosed significant improvements at the NYSC Orientation Camp as a result of the efforts by the current administration in the state.

“We have successfully completed the renovation of key facilities at the NYSC Orientation Camp, including the Male Hostel, the Camp Clinic, and the Main Hall—all of which are already in use and making your camp experience more comfortable and conducive.

“In addition, the State Government is currently undertaking the full renovation of the Female Hostel, for which work is progressing very steadily. We are committed to ensuring that both male and female corps members enjoy decent and secure accommodation during your stay.”

At a separate Government House reception for Jigawa youths, Governor Namadi emphasized the importance of aligning local youth actions with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The theme of the International Youth Day 2025 is ‘Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond,’ for which the local action we chose is ‘Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development.’” This is in recognition of the critical roles youth are expected to play in accelerating progress towards the attainment of the SDGs by 2030.”

Highlighting his administration’s achievements, the governor listed numerous empowerment initiatives, including entrepreneurship development and skill acquisition… targeted empowerment programs such as the distribution of mobile food carts, micro-retail shops, handpump repair training, and several ICT trainings in collaboration with NITDA, GLUWA, and NDE.”

He also noted the recruitment of “almost 10,000 youth as local security guards and agricultural extension workers under J-AGRO, junior and senior staff under J-HEALTH, the J-TEACH Program, and J-CARE Interventions.”

The governor also called on young people to shun social vices such as political thuggery, cultism, and all forms of criminal behavior.

“Violence is not a tool for expression—it is a threat to peaceful coexistence and the unity and progress of all human societies. Equally, I appeal to our youth to stay away from drugs. Drug abuse leads only to wasted potential, broken families, and always ends up in great regret.”