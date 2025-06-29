Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has honoured the outgoing Commissioner of Police, A.T. Abdullahi, following his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.



A send-forth ceremony was held in Dutse to celebrate his achievements in office.

The event, which took place at the Government House Banquet Hall, brought together top government officials, traditional leaders, security chiefs and residents who gathered to recognise the commissioner’s contributions to peace and security in the state.

During his tenure, A.T. Abdullahi oversaw major reforms in the state police command.

Ten new police divisions were established across several local government areas, including Dutse, Jahun, Kafin-Hausa, Babura and Gwaram, among others. This expansion brought policing closer to rural communities and helped reduce response times.

Under his leadership, the Jigawa police command recorded notable security gains.

A total of 29 kidnapping suspects were arrested, along with 205 armed robbery suspects, 160 sexual offenders, and 187 suspects involved in homicide cases.

In addition, the police recovered over 270 rustled animals, more than 600 blocks of Indian hemp, 82 stolen vehicles and motorcycles, 17 firearms, and thousands of other criminal exhibits.

The outgoing commissioner also focused on infrastructure and personnel development. All offices at the state police headquarters were renovated and refurnished, while a new shooting range was constructed.

Over 600 officers, including escort personnel and orderlies attached to key government officials, were retrained to enhance professionalism.

To improve communication, more than 200 walkie-talkies were deployed across the command, strengthening coordination and reducing emergency response times.

The command also enhanced collaboration with sister agencies including the military, NSCDC, DSS, NDLEA, and the state’s vigilante groups.

The commissioner credited the progress made to teamwork, inter-agency synergy, community cooperation, and strong government backing.

He acknowledged the vital role of traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth organisations and civil society in advancing community policing.

Before his departure, AIG Abdullahi called for increased logistical support, including operational vehicles and funding for fuel.

He urged continued renovation of police divisions and barracks, expansion of the communication network, and relocation of the Police Mobile Force base in Dutse to a permanent site to enhance border security in the southern part of the state.

AIG A.T. Abdullahi retired from Jigawa State Police Command after 33 years of service, leaving behind a record of reforms, improved infrastructure, and stronger community engagement.

The state government expressed gratitude for his service and pledged continued investment in public safety to ensure peace, stability, and sustainable development in the state.