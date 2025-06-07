The Director General of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Cooperation, Yazeed Shehu Danfulani storms Gusau, the Capital City of Zamfara state

Yazeed Danfulani was received by mamout crowd of Youth and Women support groups and well wishers from Tsafe Local government area down to Gusau town

He arrived amidst Tight security to ensure adequate peace and order during the welcome home rally

This visit by Yazeed is the first since he was appointed the Director General of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Cooperation, NAIC

Addressing the large crowd at his Gusau residence near the Government House Gusau, The young and vibrant politician thanked the people for the show of love and support

He said the love is not just for him alone but for the entire APC Family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of state for Defence, Bello Matawalle

“I am elated by this heart warming welcome by people I least expected to see here, but this clearly shows how much you love me, the APC and the progress of Zamfara state. I really appreciate” Yazeed Said.

” I am also thankful for the prayers you’re always offering for the return of peace in Zamfara and for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration ” He added.

” I will use the opportunity I have to empower and Support our youths and Women to be more useful in the society” Yazeed assures.

He enjoined the gathering to continue to support the All Progressive Congress at all level especially as the party is working hard to reclaim power in Zamfara come, 2027

The NAIC Boss then proceeds to Maradun Local government, the Hometown of the Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle to pay him a Dallas homage.