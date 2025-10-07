The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commenced the nationwide verification of private tour operators as part of its preparations for the 2026 Umrah and Hajj operations....

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commenced the nationwide verification of private tour operators as part of its preparations for the 2026 Umrah and Hajj operations.

The exercise follows the inauguration of the Committee on Licensing and Verification of Private Tour Operators by NAHCON Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, last week at the Hajj House in Abuja.

The committee has been mandated to verify and assess all applications submitted by licensed and intending tour operator companies seeking accreditation for the 2026 pilgrimage season.

The verification, which began in Kano State, is being conducted by officials from the commission’s Tour Operators Unit under the Operations, Inspectorate, and Licensing Department (OILS).

According to a statement by Shafii Mohammed, the committee is inspecting companies’ facilities, documentation processes, staffing, and compliance with NAHCON’s operational guidelines.

“This process is essential for transparency, accountability, and quality assurance. It ensures that only operators who meet the commission’s standards and Saudi Arabian regulatory requirements are accredited,” the statement said.

The verification exercise is expected to cover all geopolitical zones in the coming days, extending to every registered and intending tour operator across the country.