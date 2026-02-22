The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered a warehouse stocked with banned, fake and unregistered cosmetic products valued at over N3 billion at the APT Trade Fair Complex in Lagos State. In a Sunday statement shared on the official X handle of the agenc...

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered a warehouse stocked with banned, fake and unregistered cosmetic products valued at over N3 billion at the APT Trade Fair Complex in Lagos State.

In a Sunday statement shared on the official X handle of the agency, the counterfeit facility was concealed in an uncompleted building situated within the Trade Fair complex.

According to the statement, items recovered include 728 cartons of Crusader soap, 718 cartons of E45 soap, and Extract Gold whitening soaps, which are products banned by the Federal Government.

Additional items such as assorted perfumes, body oils, and cooking oils were also found and placed on hold for further regulatory assessment. All seized products have been evacuated to prevent distribution.

The statement further revealed that the warehouse manager has been invited for further investigation as enforcement actions continue.

NAFDAC warns that the sale and use of such products pose serious health risks, urging members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to its nearest office.

TVC News previously reported that NAFDAC shut down 18 warehouses in Niger State after uncovering expired food products worth over N100 million, describing the development as a grave danger to public health.