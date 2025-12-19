The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has placed a ban on the Indomie brand Noodles Vegetable Flavour due to the presence of undeclared allergens, specifically milk and eggs, which may pose a significant health risk to consumers with allergies or intolerances. Ac...

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has placed a ban on the Indomie brand Noodles Vegetable Flavour due to the presence of undeclared allergens, specifically milk and eggs, which may pose a significant health risk to consumers with allergies or intolerances.

According to a Friday statement cited by TVC News on the official Website of the agency, the French Authority (Rappel Conso of France) issued a notice regarding a recall of Indomie brand Noodles Vegetable Flavour product.

The statement reads, “Public Alert No. 041/2025. Recall of Indomie brand noodles (Vegetable Flavour Product) due to the presence of undeclared allergens (milk and eggs).”

Product details

The details of the recalled product are as follows:

Recalled Product – Noodles Vegetable Product

Product Brand – Name Indomie

Batch – All lots

BB Date – 06/02/2026

Origin Country – Not stated

The statement added, “Indomie noodles have become a household staple in many countries. Their popularity is rooted in convenience, versatility, affordability, and the comfort they bring to family meals.”

NAFDAC noted that the official risk of these products entering Nigeria is low due to the Federal Government’s existing ban on noodle importation, stressing the need for heightened vigilance to prevent possible illicit entry or circulation of the implicated Indomie brand.

NAFDAC expressed that it has commenced vigilance actions to guard against possible entry of the brand into the country, emphasising that acquisition of the product through online purchase or international travel will not be excluded.

The agency directs all NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators to carry out surveillance and mop up the product if found within the zones and states.

The agency further urged distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the distribution, sale, and consumption of the recalled foreign brand of Indomie noodles.

NAFDAC advised consumers to discard the product and not consume it, urging the public to report any suspicion of the sale of the implicated brand of Indomie noodles to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322.

The agency advised the public to also report adverse events or side effects related to the consumption of the products or devices to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website.