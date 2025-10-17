The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters Logistics Command has revealed that parts of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Road in Lagos will be temporarily shut on Saturday, October 18, 2025, for its routine 10-kilometre Walk/Jog Exercise. In a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sq...

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters Logistics Command has revealed that parts of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Road in Lagos will be temporarily shut on Saturday, October 18, 2025, for its routine 10-kilometre Walk/Jog Exercise.

In a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Squadron Leader Abigail Ologun, the exercise is scheduled to run from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. as part of efforts to promote physical fitness, health, and operational readiness among NAF personnel.

Motorists and residents in the Murtala Muhammed Airport area are advised to plan alternative routes during the two-hour exercise, as movement will be restricted from Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The statement read: “The Command has made adequate arrangements to ensure the exercise is smooth, safe, and hitch-free. NAF and other security personnel will be on ground to guide traffic and ensure public safety.”

The Air Force expressed regret for any inconvenience the temporary road closure may cause and appealed to the public for understanding and cooperation, assuring that normal traffic flow would resume immediately after the exercise.