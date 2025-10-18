The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has temporarily shut the Gusau–Kaura road in Zamfara State to host a 10 kilometre walk/jog exercise as part of its 2025 fitness and readiness programme. The event, organized by the 207 Quick Response Group (QRG) based in Gusau, aligns with similar exercises being con...

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has temporarily shut the Gusau–Kaura road in Zamfara State to host a 10 kilometre walk/jog exercise as part of its 2025 fitness and readiness programme.

The event, organized by the 207 Quick Response Group (QRG) based in Gusau, aligns with similar exercises being conducted by NAF headquarters and formations nationwide to strengthen physical fitness, health, and operational preparedness of their personnel—especially those deployed in active operations.

Unlike routine internal drills, the Zamfara exercise drew participation from numerous security agencies and civic groups. Alongside the NAF, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, the NSCDC, and NYSC corps members joined ranks for the road walk/jog, highlighting interagency solidarity in the state.

In his welcome remarks, Group Captain Kehinde Akinyosade, Commander of 207 QRG, said the exercise offers more than physical conditioning: “This event provides a welcome opportunity to step outdoors, interact with colleagues, and stay physically and mentally fit for the Service’s demanding tasks.” He added, “It is a key activity in the NAF calendar, designed to strengthen the endurance, discipline, and cohesion that are vital aspects of operational readiness.”

He also credited the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, for championing training and welfare within the force. According to Akinyosade, “The Chief of the Air Staff … has continued to emphasise that personnel training and welfare are vital pillars of his Command Philosophy … aimed at transforming the NAF into an agile and resilient force.” He noted ongoing infrastructure projects under the leadership, including a 40-bed medical center and an Air Police Squadron, meant to support both personnel and host communities.

The exercise’s Guest of Honour, Major General Oluyinka Soyele, Theater Commander of Operation Fansan Yamma, lauded the gathering as an initiative that helps troops remain battle-ready. He urged NAF personnel to uphold human rights in their duties and encouraged residents of Zamfara State to support security efforts by supplying credible information to authorities.

Major General Soyele also emphasized the Air Force’s contribution to the anti‑terror campaign under Operation Fansan Yamma, and expressed hope that the event would foster unity across military services in the region.

The event concluded with presentations of prizes to outstanding participants, as well as recognition for senior officers in attendance. The 10 km walk/jog was not only a test of endurance but a demonstration of inter-service cooperation and community engagement in the ongoing battle against insecurity in Zamfara.