The Nigerian Air Force is scaling up its maintenance capacity as it prepares to take delivery of 49 new aircraft. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, said a strong maintenance culture contributes to a high serviceability rate required for improved operations. Serving and retired pro...

The Nigerian Air Force is scaling up its maintenance capacity as it prepares to take delivery of 49 new aircraft.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, said a strong maintenance culture contributes to a high serviceability rate required for improved operations.

Serving and retired professionals in aircraft engineering of the Nigerian Air force converge on the service’s headquarters in Abuja for a conference on aircraft engineering.