The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) C-130 Hercules aircraft involved in the Burkina Faso incident has formally departed Burkina Faso and is now en route to Portugal to continue its original mission for scheduled maintenance.

Following the high-level diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and Burkina Faso, both the aircraft and the 11 Nigerian military personnel were released.

Credible media reports confirm that the aircraft resumed its ferry flight out of Burkina Faso the same day it was released, marking the full resolution of the impasse.