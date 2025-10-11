The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully dismantled several clusters of illegal crude oil refining operations in the creeks of Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State, following a precise, intelligence-driven airstrike. The operation, carried out by the Air Component as part of ongoing counte...

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully dismantled several clusters of illegal crude oil refining operations in the creeks of Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State, following a precise, intelligence-driven airstrike.

The operation, carried out by the Air Component as part of ongoing counter–oil theft missions, forms part of the Force’s sustained efforts to curb economic sabotage and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta.

Confirming the operation, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the mission was executed on October 7. He explained that credible intelligence had identified active illegal refining sites hidden within a dense forest near Owaza.

“The location, completely isolated and without visible human activity, was confirmed through aerial surveillance. The aircrew engaged the targets with precision, neutralising the sites and halting ongoing illegal operations,” Ejodame stated.

He further highlighted that, during the first week of October, joint operations across the South-South region thwarted oil theft valued at over ₦224 million, destroying 21 crude oil cooking ovens, nine dugout pits, seven boats, 11 storage tanks, and six illegal refining sites.

Addressing reports from a local group claiming that the airstrikes impacted a gin distillery in Umuebele community, Ejodame said no casualties were recorded. He added that NAF had initiated a verification process in line with its Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan (CHMR-AP).

Reaffirming adherence to international best practices, Ejodame stressed the Force’s commitment to protecting civilian lives and property while maintaining transparency and accountability in its operations.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains steadfast in carrying out its constitutional mandate to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and support other security agencies in curbing criminal activities. All our operations are intelligence-led, precise, and executed with utmost regard for civilian safety,” he said.