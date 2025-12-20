Abia State Governor Alex Otti has clarified that his recent visit to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Sokoto Correctional Centre, was not motivated by political ambition. Speaking on Friday at the Government House, Umuahia, during a visit from the leadershi...

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has clarified that his recent visit to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Sokoto Correctional Centre, was not motivated by political ambition.

Speaking on Friday at the Government House, Umuahia, during a visit from the leadership of the Abia Diaspora Commission and the medical team of the Abia Global Medical Mission 2025, Otti addressed criticisms circulating online regarding his trip.

He responded to a viral video in which a man questioned the purpose of his visit, stressing that his engagement with Kanu was intended to promote dialogue and foster peace.

Otti noted that the differing opinions expressed in the video are part of the democratic process, emphasizing that disagreement does not necessarily validate any particular viewpoint.

The governor also assured the public that he has no plans to contest any political office after the completion of his tenure as governor.

He said, “One of the issues he raised in the video was my ambition after serving as governor.

“I have said this before, sometime in October, when we received representatives of the President, and I will say it again today.

“By the time I complete my tenure as governor, I will retire from public office.

”I have no presidential ambition, no vice-presidential ambition, and no senatorial ambition.

“I came into this office on a mission, and when I deliver that mission, I will step aside and give room to younger people.

Otti dismissed speculation linking his actions to an “Igbo presidency”, describing such arguments as unfounded and based on false assumptions.

“So when he speaks of an ‘Igbo presidency’, I honestly do not understand what he means.

“If his argument is based on that assumption, then it has already collapsed, because you will not see my name on any ballot, but my children can contest, and your children can contest.

“It is important to know when to quit.

“When you have completed your assignment, you clear the way for others.

“We have seen people who, after serving as governor, still want to become local government chairmen.

“That is not who we are, and we are not cut out for such things,” the governor said.

Otti also said, “The second issue concerns Nnamdi Kanu, and I do not want to put too much into the public space so as not to jeopardise ongoing discussions.

“The truth is that exactly 24 months ago, I initiated discussions at the highest level regarding Nnamdi Kanu, so visiting him was the right thing to do because he is from my state and indeed, from Umuahia North Local Government Area.”

He reaffirmed his opposition to Operation Python Dance, noting that he had previously criticised the military operation in his writings.

Otti added that although Kanu’s case remains under judicial review, there is still scope for administrative engagement.

He emphasised that pursuing dialogue should not be interpreted as endorsing the disintegration of Nigeria.

“There are always ways to solve problems, and I do not believe that ignoring a problem is a solution.

“I had written extensively about Nnamdi Kanu and Operation Python Dance in 2017 or 2018; I condemned it, and I still condemn it.

“Some recordings used in the video cannot be verified by me.

“For instance, where it was claimed that Nnamdi Kanu called for mutiny – I cannot vouch for the authenticity of that.

“However, I do know that two wrongs do not make a right.

“When an issue has been approached legally, there is also an administrative window, and that is where I am coming from.

“I am not competent to challenge the judiciary. I am not a lawyer.

“If the court has sentenced him, that is the decision of a court of first instance.

“There is still room for appeal and even a possible journey to the Supreme Court.

“I have never seen a war that did not end in negotiation.

“So, why start a war when you will still end up talking?

“We may not all agree, but strong arguments can change minds, and I have always believed that it is better to sit across the table and talk than go to war.

“I am an apostle of dialogue, not war, and it would be insensitive for me to sit here and say that one of our own, who has been convicted, should die when there is an opportunity to negotiate and pursue peace,” he said.

He also stated that the arguments presented by the critic in the video were founded on a mistaken premise.

Otti went on to address the ongoing security challenges nationwide, warning that criminal elements have taken advantage of the situation to target innocent citizens.

He assured that his administration would confront violence decisively while continuing to pursue peace in a responsible manner.

“We will continue to do everything possible to ensure peace in this state.

“There are parts of this country where you cannot come out freely at this time of day, and that is not acceptable.

“I also know that some people take advantage of the current situation to unleash violence on our people.

“As I have told those I am negotiating with, if we have peace here and anyone brings violence, we will meet them firmly; But we must act responsibly as a government,” he said.