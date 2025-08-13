I have carefully reviewed the viral video showing the forceful removal of Ms. Comfort Emmanson from an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos....

I have carefully reviewed the viral video showing the forceful removal of Ms. Comfort Emmanson from an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos.

After watching several times, I observed that one of the air hostesses, Juliana Edwards, deliberately tore Emmanson’s clothing during the incident.

She must explain her motive for such an inhumane act before a court of law. I encourage you to rewatch the video and judge whether my observation is mistaken. Juliana MUST be held accountable. This is not a rush to judgment, but a call for the full weight of the law to be applied—just as swiftly as Emmanson was dragged to court and remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

There must be a thorough, independent investigation into the entire incident—from when Emmanson was asked to switch off her mobile phone, to when the situation escalated and the obscene video went viral.

Could Ibom Air officials not have exercised discretion and applied international best practices? Could they not have allowed her to disembark peacefully and addressed the issue at the arrival lounge?

This incident reinforces the calls from media practitioners and journalism educators for proper regulation of the social media space. If the Ibom Air staff member who recorded and leaked that obscene video understood the consequences of their action, they might have thought twice. I support the position of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Mr. Festus Keyamo, that all officials involved in releasing the footage—which could have served as evidence in court—must be appropriately sanctioned.

Even if there is no direct law on social media violations in this context, the Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, should prosecute the airline officials for distributing obscene content that violates human dignity.

While the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended), specifically Section 39, guarantees freedom of expression—including the right to receive and impart information—this right is not absolute. It can be restricted to protect public order, public health, and the rights of others. Perhaps those “trigger-happy” airline officials are unaware that freedom of expression carries responsibilities and consequences when abused.

The National Human Rights Commission and the Police should also file suit against the use of violence and excessive force, which nearly stripped Emmanson naked. Imagine if she had sustained a major injury or broken her spine in the process—would the discussion still be about her refusal to switch off her phone?

The speed at which Ibom Air and the Airline Operators of Nigeria imposed a lifetime flight ban on her is a grave injustice. This decision should be swiftly reversed, with an unreserved apology issued to Emmanson to avoid further backlash, including threats by some travellers to boycott the airline.

Passenger safety is paramount under the Civil Aviation Act 2022 and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations. However, the handling of this case raises troubling questions about proportionality, due process, and respect for human dignity.

I hope the Nigerian Bar Association follows through on its promise to challenge this matter in court so that Emmanson receives a fair hearing and her fundamental human rights are upheld. Such a legal outcome would serve as a strong deterrent to others.

I rest my case.

Taiwo Olapade is a Broadcast Journalist based in Lagos.