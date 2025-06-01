Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has assured that he will remain focused on his mission to move the State forward.

Reacting to a trending video making the rounds on the social media, Governor Eno expressed dismay that people could resurrect the video of an incident that occurred last year immediately after his wife’s demise to score political gains.

The Governor who spoke on the flanks of the birthday celebration of a former deputy governor of the State, Obong Nsima Ekere in Uyo, said, we are in political times and so you can expect more of that.