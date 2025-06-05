Arafat Day marks the climax of the Hajj, a day when millions of Muslims gather on the plains of Arafat in deep prayer and reflection.

This profound day commemorates the moment Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his historic Farewell Sermon at Mount Arafat during his final pilgrimage in 632 CE.

Many broke down in tears – overcome by emotion – as they repented, reflected on their lives, and sought spiritual renewal.

While pilgrims mark the day at Arafat, millions of Muslims around the world fast, increase their worship, and give in charity – in solidarity with those on the sacred journey.