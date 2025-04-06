A fatal road crash involving three vehicles has claimed seven lives and left four others injured on the Ogun State axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, another deadly accident occurred along the Sagamu–Ikorodu road, killing 18 people, including an officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and injuring four others on the same day.

The FRSC chief Route Commander and Public Education Officer for the Sector Commander in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incidents in a statement on behalf of Sector Commander Fasakin Akinwumi.

According to Okpe, the tragedy on the Sagamu–Ikorodu road worsened when a vehicle lost its brakes and rammed into FRSC officials conducting a rescue operation at the scene, killing one of the officers.

She added that the injured victims were rushed to Dasochris Hospital, Gbaga, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

Okpe stated, “FRSC Mosimi unit Command carried out rescue operation on Ikorodu – Sagamu road on a crash that occurred on Saturday 5 April at about 1600 hrs.

The crash involved seven vehicles with registration numbers as follows:

T14007LA (Daf truck), HT680 (Honda car), unmarked Daf truck, a pickup marked STF10204, AGG448Q (motor bike) and PKA214WS(Bajaj bike).

18 persons were killed including one of the rescue officer who happened to be an FRSC personnel.