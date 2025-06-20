Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has launched a new 164-page publication titled “Leveraging Digital Tools for Journalism Practice”, aimed at equipping journalists with practical knowledge and tools to enhance reporting, investigation, and storytelling in the digital age.

The guide, authored by MRA Programme Officer Ms Ayomide Eweje, outlines a wide range of digital tools for news gathering, processing, dissemination, cybersecurity, and audience engagement. It also addresses the challenges of misinformation, online harassment, and digital surveillance.

Speaking in Lagos, Ms Eweje said the publication responds to the fast-paced transformation of journalism, offering “hands-on information” to help media professionals not only adapt but thrive and innovate in a complex digital landscape.

“As journalism continues to evolve, so too must the knowledge, skills, and mindset of those who practise it,” she said, urging journalists and media houses to invest in digital literacy and capacity building.

MRA’s Executive Director, Mr Edetaen Ojo, noted in the publication’s preface that while the digital era has created unprecedented opportunities for journalists, it has also introduced serious threats, including hacking, misinformation, deepfakes, and censorship.

Ms Eweje added that MRA will distribute the guide to media houses, journalism schools, and media development organisations across Nigeria and Africa. It will also be made available on the organisation’s website.