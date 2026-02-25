The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed that a mother and her son narrowly escaped death after a Lexus sport utility vehicle overturned multiple times at the NYSC Bus Stop along the LASU–Isheri Expressway in Lagos. In a Wednesday statement signed by the Director, Public...

In a Wednesday statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the agency described the early morning crash as a lone but serious traffic mishap.

According to the statement, the accidents involves a Lexus Jeep with registration number KJA 39 JT, travelling from Isheri inward Igando, suddenly lost stability and “overturned thrice before finally coming to rest” amid heavy peak-hour traffic along the busy corridor.

The statement reads, “Exhibiting notable alacrity and professional dexterity, LASTMA operatives deployed within the axis rapidly mobilised to the location and executed a coordinated rescue intervention. The occupants, a mother and her son, were successfully extricated from the severely damaged vehicle with visible bruises and mild physiological trauma, narrowly averting what could have resulted in a fatal catastrophe.

“Security reinforcement was promptly provided by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Igando Division, who maintained effective crowd control and ensured the integrity of the scene throughout the rescue and evacuation operations.”

The statement detailed that upon receiving notification, family members of the victims arrived shortly thereafter and conveyed the woman and her son for further medical evaluation and appropriate care.

The statement further disclosed that, “in a decisive move to avert secondary collisions and mitigate traffic congestion along the consistently busy corridor serving the Lagos State University axis, LASTMA officers immediately coordinated the evacuation of the accidented vehicle with support from Officials of the LASEMA and subsequently transferred it to the custody of the Police for comprehensive investigation and requisite administrative processes.”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed profound relief that the incident did not result in loss of life.

He conveyed heartfelt wishes for the swift recuperation of the mother and her son while reaffirming the Authority’s steadfast commitment to rapid emergency response, proactive traffic management and sustained road safety enforcement.

Bakare-Oki further admonished motorists to observe prescribed speed limits with utmost discipline and to institutionalise routine mechanical integrity checks, particularly of critical safety components such as braking systems, before embarking on any journey.

The General Manager underscored that excessive speed when compounded by mechanical deficiencies constitutes a dangerous precursor to severe roadway tragedies on major expressways.