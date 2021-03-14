Anti-coup demonstrators pushed on with protests on Sunday as Myanmar neared its seventh week under military rule with a group of MPs in hiding urging them to move with “invincibility” to overcome the nation’s “darkest moment”.

Witnesses and local media reported that at least two people were killed on Sunday when security forces fired on the protesters.

A young man was shot and killed in the town of Bago, near the commercial capital, Yangon, witnesses and local media said.

A resident and protester from Bago city, told local media that a fellow demonstrator was killed by a gunshot and that several others were injured.

“Tension has increased,” he said. “People won’t stop protesting and the military forces are trying to crack down.”