‎Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has officially withdrawn his chamber’s participation from matters connected to the DNA involving the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad and his son, Liam.



‎In a brief press release signed by the head of chambers, the office said the decision becomes necessary in view of the “sustained falsehood being orchestrated in the social media about alleged attempts to compromise the outcome of the DNA process”.

“This campaign of calumny, it said, “without any foundation whatsoever, has become very persistent in recent days and the path of honour, integrity and professionalism is to withdraw further participation and legal advisory services to Mohbad’s family with respect to the said DNA proceedings”.

‎According to the law firm, the decision has been communicated to the Mohbad’s family, adding that in taking the decision “we had also communicated to the family that in the interest of all parties including the subject child, the DNA process must be conducted in a transparent manner making use of renowned DNA centres within and outside the country to avoid the possibility of compromise of the process”.

‎The firm stated further, “This withdrawal relates only to the DNA proceedings and is without prejudice to our participation and handling of other matters concerning Mohbad’s family”.

Shittu also stated that formal processes of withdrawal will be filed before the appropriate court as a follow-up to this notice.

‎In September this year, a Magistrate’s Court in Ikorodu on Tuesday ordered that DNA tests be conducted on Liam.

‎The DNA tests are to be conducted in an accredited and recognised hospital, both in Nigeria and abroad.

‎Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga gave the order while ruling on an application filed by late Mohbad’s Father, Joseph Aloba, who sought the paternity test.

Aloba maintained that there remains uncertainty regarding the paternity of Master Liam Aloba, and given the sensitivity of the matter, it is imperative that the paternity be conclusively settled.

‎The court also granted the prayer of ‎the applicant for the Chief Medical Officer /Chief Pathologist or any other appropriately qualified officer at the Military Hospital Yaba, Lagos, who is in charge of the remains of the late Mohbad presently at the Military Hospital Yaba Lagos, to remove any tissue/ hair or any part of the body of the deceased for the purpose of conducting a DNA test on Master Liam Aloba.

‎The court added that the expenses shall be borne by Mohbad’s father.

‎Further proceedings were then adjourned to November 11th, 2025.