A minor fire broke out at the Accident and Emergency (A&E) block of the newly constructed one-story building at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Birnin Kebbi.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire, believed to have originated from a changeover switch, affected only a small section of the facility.

Which was swiftly brought under control by hospital staff and bystanders before it could escalate.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, hospital management promptly arrived at the scene and coordinated the evacuation of all patients from the affected area.

They were temporarily relocated to ensure safety pending the restoration of electricity in that section.

As of the time of this report, the hospital management has not issued an official statement regarding the exact cause of the fire. Further details are expected as investigations continue.