The Federal Ministry of Education says it is investigating a petition alleging historical inaccuracies in a textbook by Tony and Ijeoma Duru, published by Tones Publishers.

The petition, titled “Petition to Defend Yoruba History from Ethnic Distortion in Nigerian Textbooks”, was submitted by Concerned Citizens of Yoruba Origin and led by Otunba Abayomi Odunowo. It raised alarm over the book’s account of the founding of Ile-Ife, arguing it was misleading and harmful to national unity.

The Ministry clarified it did not author, commission, or approve the publication in question. The book is not listed among instructional materials approved for use in public primary and secondary schools.

While acknowledging the concerns raised, the Ministry reiterated its responsibility lies with developing and endorsing books that promote unity, literacy and education of the highest standard.

In view of the sensitivities involved, the Ministry said it would collaborate with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and other relevant bodies to investigate and take appropriate action.

The Ministry pledged its continued commitment to delivering culturally respectful education that supports peace, unity and development across the country.